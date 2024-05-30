Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1843 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1843 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1843 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1843 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1843 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

