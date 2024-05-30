4 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition XF (7) VF (9) F (2)