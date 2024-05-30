Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1863. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1863 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
