Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1837 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1837 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1837 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1837 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 B PS at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

