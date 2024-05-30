Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1837 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1837 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
