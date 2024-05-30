4 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

