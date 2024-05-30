Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
