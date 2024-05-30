Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1849 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1849 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1849 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 16, 2022
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1849 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

