Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1855. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1855 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Bertolami - February 25, 2018
Seller Bertolami
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - June 9, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

