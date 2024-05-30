4 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

