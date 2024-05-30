Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1836 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
