Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1842 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1842 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 S RD at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

