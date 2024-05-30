Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
