4 Reales 1842 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (8) VF (8) F (1)