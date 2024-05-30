Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1856 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1856 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

