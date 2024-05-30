4 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) VF (4) F (2)