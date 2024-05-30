Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1839 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1839 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

