4 Reales 1839 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
