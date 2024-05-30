Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1840 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1840 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
