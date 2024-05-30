Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1861 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1861 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

