4 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (6) VF (11) F (2)