Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
