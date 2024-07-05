4 Reales 1841 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1841 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

