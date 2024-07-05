Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1841 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1841 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
