Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1839 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1839
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search