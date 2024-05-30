4 Reales 1839 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

