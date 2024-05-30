Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1839 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1839 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1839 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Holmasto - May 29, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Heritage - November 17, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1839 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

