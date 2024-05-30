Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1835 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1835 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 M CR at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

