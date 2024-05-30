4 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

