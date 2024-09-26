Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Catherine II - Russia

2 Kopeks 1763-1796

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1763 ММ - - 0 2841763 ЕМ Edge inscription 1,401,438 R1 0 101763 ЕМ Edge mesh 1,401,438 - 0 361763 СПМ Edge inscription - R 0 111763 СПМ Edge mesh - - 1 1751763 Without mintmark - R 0 81764 ММ - - 0 671764 СПМ - - 0 351764 ЕМ Edge inscription 2,321,893 R1 0 211764 ЕМ Edge mesh 2,321,893 - 0 351765 ММ - - 0 1291765 СПМ - - 0 641765 ЕМ 1,714,416 - 0 281765 ЕМ Restrike 1,714,416 R2 0 121765 Restrike. Without mintmark - R2 0 291766 ММ - - 0 1971766 СПМ Edge inscription - R1 0 151766 СПМ Edge mesh - - 0 621766 ЕМ 1,662,327 - 0 351766 Without mintmark - R1 0 191767 ММ - R2 0 171767 СПМ - R1 0 381767 ЕМ 1,294,100 - 0 321767 Without mintmark - R2 1 01768 ЕМ 911,050 - 0 261769 ЕМ 1,587,650 - 0 281770 ЕМ 5,310,750 - 0 311771 ЕМ 1,944,000 - 0 491772 ЕМ 2,432,500 - 0 741773 ЕМ 3,225,200 - 0 641774 ЕМ 664,850 R 1 311775 ЕМ 1,476,457 - 0 351776 ЕМ 1,332,450 - 0 471777 ЕМ 1,595,950 - 0 331778 ЕМ 1,290,800 - 0 411779 ЕМ 72,500 R1 0 71788 ММ Edge inscription - R1 0 381788 ММ Patterned edge - R1 0 41788 ММ Edge mesh - - 0 2291788 СПМ Edge inscription - R1 0 221788 СПМ Edge mesh - - 0 971788 ТМ 60,050 R2 0 1031789 ММ - R2 0 331789 ЕМ 2,877,750 - 0 921789 АМ - R 0 341790 ЕМ 4,765,000 - 0 2091790 АМ 289,567 R 0 761791 ЕМ 371,250 R 0 491791 АМ 31,960 R1 0 201792 АМ - R1 0 01793 ЕМ - R4 0 171793 АМ 153,782 R1 0 601794 АМ - R1 0 181795 ЕМ 1,546,150 - 0 791795 АМ 56,405 R2 0 261795 ММ - R1 0 101795 ММ - R1 0 171796 ЕМ 618,900 R 1 511796 АМ - R3 0 25
2 Kopeks 1793-1796

Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1793 ЕМ "EM" under the horse. Edge mesh R 0 211793 ЕМ "EM" under the horse. Edge inscription R2 0 01793 ЕМ "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge mesh - 0 1411793 ЕМ "ЕМ" on the sides of the horse. Edge inscription R2 0 91796 АМ R3 0 5
2 Kopeks 1796

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1796 Diagonally reeded edge R3 0 01796 Edge mesh R3 0 21796 Restrike R2 0 26
