Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,476,457

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

