2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

