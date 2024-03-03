Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,476,457
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
12
