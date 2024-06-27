2 Kopeks 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 48,097. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

