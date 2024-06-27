Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 48,097. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (11)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search