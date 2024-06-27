Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 48,097. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ММ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

