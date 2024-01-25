Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
993 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 74000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
