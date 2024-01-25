Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
993 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 74000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

