Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

