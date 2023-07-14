Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
