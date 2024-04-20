Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1096 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
