2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (3)