Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1096 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

