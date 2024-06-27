2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (22) XF (18) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (13) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) BN (4) Service ННР (19) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (11)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

NIKO (4)

Rare Coins (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (3)