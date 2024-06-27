Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 618,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

