2 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 618,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
