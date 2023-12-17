Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

