2 Kopeks 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (5) VF (9) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) F15 (1)