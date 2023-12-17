Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
