Coins of Russia 1767

Golden coins
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf The portrait already
Average price 7200 $
Sales
1 122
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf The portrait wider
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 38
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf "П" is inverted
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 29
Silver coins
Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 9
Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1
Copper coins
Siberian coin
