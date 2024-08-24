Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1767

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf The portrait already
Average price 7200 $
Sales
1 122
Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf The portrait wider
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf "П" is inverted
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse 5 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
5 Roubles 1767 СПБ Petersburg type without a scarf
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 120

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 СПБ EI T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ EI Petersburg type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 СПБ EI Petersburg type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 331
Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Petersburg type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf Rough coinage
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf
Reverse Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf
Rouble 1767 ММД EI Moscow type without a scarf
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Without a scarf
Reverse Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Without a scarf
Poltina 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. Without a scarf
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Reverse Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Poltina 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf Without mintmasters mark
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI Without a scarf
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI Without a scarf
Polupoltinnik 1767 ММД EI Without a scarf
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 228
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
20 Kopeks 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
20 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
15 Kopeks 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 СПБ T.I. Without a scarf
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1767 ММД Without a scarf
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 23

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 247
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
5 Kopeks 1767 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ Sestroretsk Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ Sestroretsk Mint
5 Kopeks 1767 СМ Sestroretsk Mint
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ММ
2 Kopeks 1767 ММ
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767
2 Kopeks 1767 Without mintmark
Average price
Sales
1 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 ММ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 ММ
1 Kopek 1767 ММ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ
1 Kopek 1767 СПМ
Average price 9200 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 72

Siberian coin

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
10 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin Without mintmark
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
10 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
5 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin Without mintmark
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
5 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
2 Kopeks 1767 Siberian Coin
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
2 Kopeks 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 Siberian Coin
Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 Siberian Coin
1 Kopek 1767 Siberian Coin
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
1 Kopek 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ Siberian Coin Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 4
