Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

