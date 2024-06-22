Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4870 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

