Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1767 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4870 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
