1 Kopek 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

