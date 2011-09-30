Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (5)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
4900 $
Price in auction currency 4900 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search