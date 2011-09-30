Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (5)
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
4900 $
Price in auction currency 4900 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 СПМ at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
13508 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

