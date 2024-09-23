Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 1 Kopek of Catherine II - Russia

1 Kopek 1763-1796

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1763 ММ - - 0 341763 ЕМ 42,858 R3 0 411763 Restrike. Without mintmark - R2 0 91764 ММ - R2 0 351764 СПМ - R2 0 131765 ЕМ - 0 01765 ЕМ Restrike - R2 0 121765 Restrike. Without mintmark - R2 0 181766 ММ - - 0 421766 СПМ - R2 0 31767 ММ - R3 0 51767 СПМ - R3 0 71788 ММ - R 0 721788 Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge - R1 0 11788 Without mintmark. Edge mesh - - 0 271788 Without mintmark. Restrike - R2 0 41789 ММ - R4 0 61789 ЕМ 6,432,700 - 1 3431790 ЕМ 1,862,400 - 0 1091790 Without mintmark - - 0 01791 ЕМ - - 0 371794 ЕМ 755,600 - 1 581795 ММ Patterned edge - R1 0 101795 ММ Edge mesh - R2 0 01795 ЕМ 2,285,500 - 0 2151795 Without mintmark 132,165 R1 0 981796 ЕМ 523,300 - 0 71
1 Kopek 1793

Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1793 ЕМ 10.24 R4 0 0
1 Kopek null

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
0 0
1 Kopek 1796

Monogram on the obverse
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1796 Diagonally reeded edge R3 0 31796 Edge mesh R3 0 21796 Restrike. Dot under the monogram R2 0 431796 Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram R4 0 3
