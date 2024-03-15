Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
