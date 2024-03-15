Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

