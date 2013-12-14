Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
