1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS60 (1) SP64 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (2)