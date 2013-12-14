Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

