Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Coins of Russia 1788
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
1
5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins
Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА
Average price
860 $
Sales
0
86
Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА
Restrike
Average price
38000 $
Sales
0
3
Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
47
20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
29
15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
20
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
19
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Small Eagle
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
122
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Big Eagle
Average price
80 $
Sales
1
707
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
"MM" on the sides of the eagle
Average price
570 $
Sales
0
42
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
"MM" under the eagle
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
308
5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
144
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
320
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
Restrike
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
11
5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ Tauride Mint (Feodosia)
Average price
470 $
Sales
0
87
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Edge inscription
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
38
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Patterned edge
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
4
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Edge mesh
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
229
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
Edge inscription
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
22
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
Edge mesh
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
97
2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
103
1 Kopek 1788 ММ
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
72
1 Kopek 1788
Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Kopek 1788
Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
27
1 Kopek 1788
Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price
1600 $
Sales
0
4
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
87
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Without mintmark
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
37
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
4
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
39
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788
Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price
960 $
Sales
0
22
