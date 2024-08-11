Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1788

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ
5 Roubles 1788 СПБ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА
Reverse Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА
Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА
Reverse Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА
Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА Restrike
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА
Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 19

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint Small Eagle
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 122
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint Big Eagle
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 707
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow) "MM" on the sides of the eagle
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow)
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ Red Mint (Moscow) "MM" under the eagle
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 308
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Saint Petersburg Mint
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 320
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ Suzun Mint Restrike
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ Tauride Mint (Feodosia)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ Tauride Mint (Feodosia)
5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ Tauride Mint (Feodosia)
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge inscription
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Patterned edge
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge mesh
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 229
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge inscription
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge mesh
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ
2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse 1 Kopek 1788 ММ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1788 ММ
1 Kopek 1788 ММ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 1 Kopek 1788
Reverse 1 Kopek 1788
1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1788
Reverse 1 Kopek 1788
1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Kopek 1788
Reverse 1 Kopek 1788
1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark. Restrike
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 22
