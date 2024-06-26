5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

