Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
