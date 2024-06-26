Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

