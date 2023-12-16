Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search