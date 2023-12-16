Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search