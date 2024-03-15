Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Where to sell?
