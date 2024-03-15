Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) PL (1)