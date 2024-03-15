Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Russia Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Russia Poltina 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

