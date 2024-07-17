Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
