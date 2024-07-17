Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

