Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

