Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 5,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,706,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G6
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price

