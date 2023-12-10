Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 5,97 g
- Pure silver (0,144 oz) 4,4775 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,706,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
