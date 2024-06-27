Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13001 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
