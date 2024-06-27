Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13001 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search