5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (121) AU (87) XF (75) VF (22) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (20) MS62 (37) MS61 (19) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (6) AU53 (7) AU50 (9) XF45 (14) XF40 (8) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) DETAILS (12) BN (75) Service RNGA (21) NGC (35) PCGS (33) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (31)

AURORA (34)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (15)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (11)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Haljak coin auction (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (31)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (35)

Künker (10)

Luxcoins (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (13)

MUNZE (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (13)

Rare Coins (42)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (31)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)