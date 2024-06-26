Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (320) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 16
