Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (320) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

