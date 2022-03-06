Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search