Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

