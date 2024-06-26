Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek)
Category
Year
Search