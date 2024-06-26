Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (4)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RedSquare (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
12
