Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

