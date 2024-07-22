Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

