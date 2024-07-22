Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

