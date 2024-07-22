Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search