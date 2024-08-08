5 Roubles 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1788 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)