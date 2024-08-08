Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1788 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
