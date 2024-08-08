Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1788 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1788 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

