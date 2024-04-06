Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
