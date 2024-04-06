Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 КМ at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search