Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,067,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
