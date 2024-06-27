Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,067,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 16, 2014
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search