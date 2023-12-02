Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 56750 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

