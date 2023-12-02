Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 56750 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search