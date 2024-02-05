Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

