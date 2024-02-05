Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,475,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
