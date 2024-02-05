Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,475,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1788 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1788 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

