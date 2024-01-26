Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,376,125

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
1279 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search