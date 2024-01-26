Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,376,125
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
1279 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
