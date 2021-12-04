Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition SP58 BN PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

