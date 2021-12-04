Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1788 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition SP58 BN PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
