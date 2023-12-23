Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 13, 2020
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
