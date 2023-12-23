2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (6) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF20 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

MUNZE (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Rare Coins (11)

SINCONA (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (1)