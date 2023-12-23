Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 СПМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
