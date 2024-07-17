Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search