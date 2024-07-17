Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
