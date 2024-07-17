2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition AU (6) XF (7) VF (24) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (1)

