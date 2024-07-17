Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 499,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

