Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
