Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Big Eagle
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,140,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (707) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (49)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (105)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's (4)
- CNG (3)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Coins.ee (51)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (5)
- Empire (27)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (14)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (41)
- Katz (76)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (9)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (20)
- MUNZE (20)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (26)
- OLNZ (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (58)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (68)
- Russiancoin (43)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Via (4)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 34
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search