5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (290) AU (148) XF (153) VF (41) F (3) No grade (66) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (22) MS64 (46) MS63 (43) MS62 (66) MS61 (26) MS60 (5) AU58 (22) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) AU50 (12) XF45 (11) XF40 (11) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (6) RB (8) BN (208) Service ННР (58) NGC (71) PCGS (24) RNGA (79)

Seller All companies

Alexander (49)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (105)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's (4)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (51)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (5)

Empire (27)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (14)

Hermes Auctions (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (41)

Katz (76)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (9)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (20)

MUNZE (20)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (8)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (26)

OLNZ (5)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (58)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (68)

Russiancoin (43)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (2)

Via (4)

VL Nummus (4)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (4)

Знак (1)